Vandalur Zoo sticker system: 2,300 plastic bottles returned on day 1

CHENNAI: As many as 2,300 plastic bottles were returned by visitors as per the deposit system at the Vandalur Zoo today.

To encourage the visitors to return plastic bottles at designated disposal points, Rs 10/- will be collected at entry and the same will be refunded once they return the bottle without throwing it in the zoo premises.

A Vandalur Park official said, "Tourists visiting the park will be given a sticker on the water bottles after receiving a deposit of Rs 10. You can give that bottle away when you go out and get your money back."

"More than 2,300 plastic bottles have been returned on the first day. Otherwise, most of the bottles would have been used to intimidate and throw inside animals' enclosures," he added.

Each area will have a different colour sticker. Visitors will see brown, and red in the canteen of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, purple in the tea shop and blue in the bicycle rental area. All bottles sold at these locations have been returned.

An inspection was carried out on June 2 and 3 before the authorities officially introduced it.