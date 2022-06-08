City

RSI dies in accident on ECR; friend critically injured

The Mahabalipuram police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem and the police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.
RSI dies in accident on ECR; friend critically injured
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: An Reserve Police Sub Inspector (RSI) died in an accident in ECR near Mahabalipuram on Wednesday.

The deceased was Gurumoorthy (50) of Udumalaipettai who was working as the sub-inspector in the Armed Reserve force in Tirupur. On Wednesday, Gurumoorthy along with his friend was travelling to Tirupur from Chennai in his car. In the evening when they were on ECR near Mahabalipuram, Gurumoorthy who was driving the vehicle lost his control and rammed into the side ledge. The onlookers who rushed to the spot began the rescue operation but Gurumoorthy died on the spot and his friend, who was in an unconscious stage with severe injuries, was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

ECR
Tirupur
Mahabalipuram
Mahabalipuram police
Reserve Police Sub Inspector
Udumalaipettai
Armed Reserve force

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in