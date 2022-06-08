RSI dies in accident on ECR; friend critically injured

CHENNAI: An Reserve Police Sub Inspector (RSI) died in an accident in ECR near Mahabalipuram on Wednesday.

The deceased was Gurumoorthy (50) of Udumalaipettai who was working as the sub-inspector in the Armed Reserve force in Tirupur. On Wednesday, Gurumoorthy along with his friend was travelling to Tirupur from Chennai in his car. In the evening when they were on ECR near Mahabalipuram, Gurumoorthy who was driving the vehicle lost his control and rammed into the side ledge. The onlookers who rushed to the spot began the rescue operation but Gurumoorthy died on the spot and his friend, who was in an unconscious stage with severe injuries, was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH.