Operation Kanthuvatti launched in TN day after cop's death

CHENNAI: In order to curb the menace of Kanthuvatti, (usury) TN head of police force , C Sylendra Babu, has asked all the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to take action under "Prohibition of Charging of Exorbitant Interest, Act 2003" with immediate effect.

The order is being issued a day after a policeman commited suicide due to Kanthuvatti (usury) probelm.

DGP has asked to take out all complaints pending in all police stations against people who are collecting exorbitant interest. The officer also asked the stations to take legal opinion and register case.