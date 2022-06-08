Operation Kanthuvatti launched in TN day after cop's death

CHENNAI: In order to curb the menace of Kanthuvatti, (usury) TN head of police force , C Sylendra Babu, has asked all the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to take action under "Prohibition of Charging of Exorbitant Interest, Act 2003" with immediate effect.
The order is being issued a day after a policeman commited suicide due to Kanthuvatti (usury) probelm.
DGP has asked to take out all complaints pending in all police stations against people who are collecting exorbitant interest. The officer also asked the stations to take legal opinion and register case.
" Search the premises with advance information to the jurisdiction court and seize all the incriminating documents, including empty pro-notes, signed or blank cheques and other connected documents/valuable securities," the instructions said.
Officers who have done exemplary work in this 'operation Kanthuvatti' will be recognized in a separate occasion, DGP said.