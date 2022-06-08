Officials seize gold, electronics worth Rs 30 lakh at city airport

CHENNAI: Over 500 grams of gold (24K purity) and assorted electronic goods worth Rs 30.13 lakh at the Chennai airport and arrested a passenger on Wednesday. Based on intelligence, Mohamed Kasim of Chepauk, a passenger who arrived from Dubai, was intercepted by Chennai Air Customs Officers. While searching him and his luggage, five gold bits and gold foil were found concealed inside refurbished phones and a Playstation. Additionally, a crude gold chain was also found in one of the pockets. The recovered gold weighed 517 grams valued at Rs 24.13 lakh and the undeclared assorted electronic goods worth Rs 6 lakh were seized under the Customs Act, 1962.