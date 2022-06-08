No takers? Koyambedu market modernisation delayed

CHENNAI: A CMDA official confided that none of the private consultants participated in the bidding process to date. In January, the planning authority that constructed and maintains the wholesale market for 25 years invited private consultants to study the feasibility to modernise the market with several new features.

However, no one participated in the bidding process, which forced the CMDA to float a re-tender. The re-tender was floated in May and the submission of bids commenced on June 1. Private consultants can submit their bids up to June 16. But, the re-tender is also awaiting bidders.

Under the project, the market will be modernised by suitably reorganising the existing traffic regulation system and by adopting modern methods for integrated solid waste management systems. As per the tender document, the study will also look into the possibilities of decentralisation of the market apart from utilising the vacant land available inside the market as per the market demand.

The decentralisation of the market will be explored whether to relocate the market or parts of it to other locations. The study will also include the possibilities of increasing revenue generation through registration fees, license fees, maintenance charges and fixing of fees for entry of vehicles and goods into the market.

Meanwhile, CMDA has floated another tender to modernise the iron and steel market in Sathangadu. A detailed feasibility study will be conducted at the market to plan required facilities and ways to generate revenue through the operation of the market. As a part of earning more revenue, the CMDA will study the possibilities of increasing registration fees, license fees, maintenance charges and fixing fees for entry of vehicles and goods into the Sathangadu market.