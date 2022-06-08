More parking, escalator at Koyambedu Metro

CHENNAI: For the convenience of passengers travelling in the Metro, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Tuesday inaugurated additional parking space at the Koyambedu Metro station, with separate facilities for women.

The department also set up an additional escalator, a breast-feeding room and advanced drinking water facility at Airport station, which will soon be extended to other stations, said CMRL.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, director, Systems and Operations, inaugurating the facility said, “CMRL is taking steps to expand the existing parking space at respective Metro stations and also identify unused spaces, where two and four-wheeler parking can be done. Parking is an important facility for passengers, hence the work will be completed soon. Women in the parking lot have been demanding a separate space for parking their two-wheelers, which will be addressed soon.”

Meanwhile, the Koyam-bedu Metro station already has an additional parking area of 1,500 sq m to park nearly 800 vehicles. CMRL confirmed that additional parking will be provided at other metro stations.

Further, addressing the demands made by women, CMRL has set up an air-conditioning breast-feeding room at Airport station at the cost of Rs 1 lakh. Another escalator, worth Rs 80 lakh, and advanced drinking water facility that converts air to water at the cost of Rs 6 lakh, have been both installed at the Airport station.

A CMRL source said that these facilities will be extended to other stations and the work is underway. 36 metro stations will get escalators, according to the project.

Subsequently, on Tuesday, the CMRL gave rewards to 30 winners as part of schemes to encourage passengers to utilise the Metro service.

According to the CMRL press note, the next monthly lucky draw will be conducted end of this month. To participate in the monthly draw scheme, CMRL has requested passengers to contact the respective station controller.