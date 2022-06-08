Man poses as cop to marry, gets exposed after 4 years

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man in Poonamallee, who had conned his wife for nearly four years claiming that he was a policeman, was caught by the long arm of law on Tuesday night, when the woman lodged a complaint against him after a domestic quarrel.

His closely guarded secret was out in open when police questioned him. The man, identified as S Dinakaran has been arrested.

He was living with his wife Nivetha, 26, on Lakshmi Nagar Main road, Poonamallee. The couple have two children. Dinakaran, a part time driver, was Nivetha's second husband and previously his neighbour.

He befriended Nivetha in 2018, after he, in police uniform, intervened in a fight, which the woman had with her first husband, and warned the couple. Nivetha was impressed by Dinakaran.

She, after her divorce, had married Dinakaran in 2019.Whenever she asked him about his job, he usually travels out of station claiming that he was travelling with senior officers.

He was in possession of a fake identity card, which he used to show, while passing through toll gates to avoid paying toll fee.

He also collected money from at least 18 people promising jobs in the police department. Nivetha, who was frustrated over this, picked up a fight with him on Tuesday night and when he attacked her, she lodged a police complaint at Poonamallee police station.

She told her that her husband is a police constable and showed his identity card. Police verified the card and found it to be fake. He was booked on the charges of cheating, criminal intimidation, forgery and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.