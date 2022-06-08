City

HC dismisses plea alleging Kakkan son’s in Kilpauk mental hospital

When the matter was taken up for hearing, CJ MN Bhandari observed that this plea has been moved merely on the information posted on social media platforms and the same cannot be maintained.
Kilpauk mental hospital
CHENNAI: The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking direction to Kilpauk mental hospital to disclose the status of the former home minister and demised INC leader Kakkan’s son Nataraja Moorthy.

The petition was filed by J Mohanraj, general secretary of the Jebamani Janata Party. The petitioner claimed that he had seen social media posts stating that several people including Nataraja Moorthy are cured but illegally detained in the KMH.

As the HC noted that it would dismiss the petition for not making any evidence, the petitioner sought to grant liberty to file a fresh petition with proper evidence. Therefore, the HC dismissed the petition and granted liberty to the petitioner to come up with a fresh plea.

