Have two leaves become a lotus?

CHENNAI: The Prophet-insult controversy of the BJP has attracted the attention or rather condemnation of even far off nations in West Asia and deep in the Indian Ocean, but back home a few parties close to the BJP have maintained an eerie silence.

The AIADMK is one such party that has preferred to remain mum on the issue. The various factions of AIADMK have yet to express solidarity with the offended Muslim brethren on the issue (till early Tuesday) even while the BJP had reprimanded its spokespersons for going overboard.

The silence has caused understandable displeasure in the State minority parties, including a couple of erstwhile allies, who were silently complaining to media friends that the two leaves (AIADMK symbol) seem to have blossomed into a full-grown lotus (BJP symbol). Even a few lower rung leaders who normally speak their mind on social media have gone on mute mode this time, understandably, to avoid offending the BJP.

Worse, the minority wing of the AIADMK, which is caught between reluctant bosses and exasperated Muslim brethren in the wing has been left fuming.

A few minority party leaders privately claimed that they could understand the silence of the party, as it’s in alliance with the BJP, but the silence of Sasikala on the issue was more disturbing.