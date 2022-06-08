2,300 kg urad daal stolen from container in Thiruvottiyur yard

CHENNAI: Miscreants broke open the seal of a container kept at a private yard in Thiruvottiyur and escaped with at least 2,300 kg Urad daal. Police have registered a case and search is on to nab the suspects.

The firm in Chennai had moved around 24 tonnes of daal from Maharastra by ship and the containers of dal bags were stored in a yard near Thiruvottiyur.

Officials noticed one of the container’s seals tampered and they alerted their higher-ups.

A team of officials visited the yard, and they checked the container and found that at least 2,300 kgs of Urad daal were missing. On information, the yard coordinator, Ramkumar, filed a complaint at the Thiruvottiyur police station.