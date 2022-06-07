Tattoo artist killed by neighbours over barking pets

CHENNAI: A tattoo artist was hacked to death by a family near his house in a quarrel since his pet dogs were barking continuously at night and disturbed their sleep.

The deceased, Saran Singh (24), of Kancheepuram owns a tattoo shop in the locality and also runs a restaurant.

Police said Saran's neighbour Vishnu had pet dogs in the house and they used to bark continuously at night, which disturbed the sleep of Saran and his family members.

Both the families already had quarrelled for the same issue many times and boths sides were not in talking term.

Since the dogs were making loud noises for the past few days, on Monday night, Saran and his parents went to Vishnu's house where a quarrel broke out between both the families. After a point of time, they started to attack each other using scissors and screwdrivers.

Police said Saran, and his parents Amudha and Arivalagan suffered severe injuries and were admitted to the Chengalpattu GH.

Vishnu and his mother Chitra and brother Siva who suffered injuries were also admitted to the hospital. Later the midnight Saran died without responding to treatments and following that, based on the hospital information the Siva Kanchi police registered a case and arrested Vishnu, Chitra and Siva.

Police said Vishnu was planning to kill Saran with the help of friends. The three of them were remanded in judicial custody and were sent to prison.