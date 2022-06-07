On the down low and intentionally so!

CHENNAI: DMK advocate and Egmore MLA I Paranthaman seems to be maintaining a political low profile for the past few weeks. The legislator had also avoided participating in the recent inauguration of a ration shop coming under his constituency – Egmore.

The Dalit MLA came to know that he’s the last man to be invited to the DMK events and official state functions. He informed his supporters not to wait for him or create a mess out of his absence. He had also directed his supporters to attend State events, whether he is invited or not.

However, when it comes to functions being attended by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Central Chennai, Paranthaman makes sure he attends. The grapevine is that a few party district level seniors have been avoiding his name on the posters and invitations and also belittling his presence during inter-party meetings and functions.

Paranthaman had also reached out to a few senior DMK functionaries and ministers in the State explaining that in a recent event he was not offered a chair on the dais at Periyar Thidal when CM Stalin was the chief guest. After being pacified by party seniors, he was asked not to fuss about the local political differences.

Besides the morning inspections and reviews within Egmore, Paranthaman is now spending much of his evenings on TV debates defending the ruling party.