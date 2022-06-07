Lawyers create ruckus when asked to pay at saloon; owner files complaint

CHENNAI: A group of lawyers, led by an advocate from Vyasarpadi created ruckus at a hairdressing saloon on Perambur Barracks Road by not paying for the services availed and threatened the staff and owner. The owner of the saloon sought police help on Monday by sending detailed letters to the Chief Minister cell, city police and head of the TN police force.

Initially four lawyers reached the saloon. “They were there between 4 pm to 5.30 pm. Two of them opted for haircuts and facials. After finishing the job, my staff asked them to pay Rs 890, but they refused to pay. It became an argument and I was called by my staff. By the time I reached the saloon there were at least 20 more lawyers in support of them. They all behaved very rudely as if my staff had committed a mistake by asking them to pay. They created a ruckus and even threatened to eliminate me, in front of a sub inspector who had come there hearing about the commotion, ” said Sathiabalan, owner of the shop, who is running the shop for the last 42 years, after his father, who had set up the facility 80 years ago.

The incident happened on Thursday, I waited till Monday to get the CCTV footage and submitted everything to the higher ups, he added.