Is it water over the bridge or down the drain?

CHENNAI: Denizens of Chennai are a forgiving lot but they also have a long memory. So, it wouldn’t be farfetched a thought to say that last year’s flood during the northeast monsoon season is still a sore subject, to say the least, for everyone.
However, it looks like the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has learned its lesson and intensified the construction of storm water drain networks across the city. Construction works are going on simultaneously under various projects at a cost of around Rs 1,900 crore.
However, the effort will only fructify if the civic body completes all drain works before the onset of the monsoon, which seems to be a difficult task considering the current pace of the works.
According to Chennai Corporation data, the civic body has issued work orders, under Singara Chennai 2.0, to construct storm water drains for a total length of more than 40 km at a cost of Rs 185 crore, based on a committee appointed by the State government to identify a solution to the flooding in the city. Work orders were issued on March 14.
With only four months away from the onset of the Northeast monsoon, the civic body has completed less than 5% of the physical work. The project is being implemented on 88 streets and roads, all located in core city zones.
Similarly, the GCC already spent Rs 537 crore to construct drains in the Kosasthalaiyar basin. With Rs 3,220 crore funding from Asian Development Bank (ADB), it commenced works to construct 769 km of drains. Though the works began in 2021, only 20% of the works have been completed.
The civic body also commenced new drains project in the Kovalam basin that covers the southern parts of the city. While the project is to construct 360 km of drains at Rs 1,714 crore (funding from KfW, a German financing agency), it started to fast track work for around 40 km at Rs 150 crore. Tenders have been floated for another Rs 464 crore.
When asked, a senior engineer at the Chennai Corporation said that the contractors have been instructed to complete the works before the monsoon. “We’re monitoring the progress every fortnight. Contractors who are delaying will be penalised,” he added.
Meanwhile, around 30% of the works are completed under the missing link storm water drain, which is being implemented at a cost of Rs 120 crore. All streets and roads covered under the project are in core city zones. Moreover, the World Bank funds the project.
While the civic body pumped in several crores to construct the drains, residents want a more comprehensive approach to avoid flooding.
“In November, several streets were affected by heavy floods. But the works are carried out on less affected roads. Also, the civic body should follow a comprehensive approach by restoring Gandhi Nagar Canal to prevent flooding in Pulianthope,” S Jayaraman, advisor to Jai Nagar Residents Welfare Association, said.
Radhakrishnan of Arappor Iyakkam said that the drain works are going on at the same spots that the organisation has identified as hot spots during the November floods.
“However, the civic body should restore water bodies as a part of flood mitigation apart from constructing the drains. In 2019, tenders were floated to restore 47 water bodies, but none of the works have been completed till now,” he pointed out.
Ambethvalavan, a city councillor from Ward 73, suggested that the Chennai Corporation should carry out the drain works step by step. “They dug up several streets at the same time. Instead, they should complete drain works in one street before starting works in other streets. Otherwise it’s chatic everywhere,” he said.