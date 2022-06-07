Is it water over the bridge or down the drain?

However, the effort will only fructify if the civic body completes all drain works before the onset of the monsoon, which seems to be a difficult task considering the current pace of the works.

According to Chennai Corporation data, the civic body has issued work orders, under Singara Chennai 2.0, to construct storm water drains for a total length of more than 40 km at a cost of Rs 185 crore, based on a committee appointed by the State government to identify a solution to the flooding in the city. Work orders were issued on March 14.

With only four months away from the onset of the Northeast monsoon, the civic body has completed less than 5% of the physical work. The project is being implemented on 88 streets and roads, all located in core city zones.