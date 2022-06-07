Impressive Empress: Spoil yourself with unparalleled service

CHENNAI: True to its name, The Empress, operated by Cordelia Cruises, is the last word in luxury. The Empress boasts of 11 decks with 796 cabins, a plethora of food pavilions, a dive-in theatre as well as a marquee theatre and a swimming pool.

The vessel sailed with 1,800 passengers and 600 crew on Saturday evening from Chennai harbour and made its way back to the port on Monday morning. The two-night and three-day package costs around Rs 40,000 and a five-day trip to Visakhapatnam via Puducherry costs around Rs 90,000 and could go beyond Rs 1.5 lakh, said an employee.

For those who want to relish the high life on the high seas, luxury cruises, such as the Empress, spoil passengers with unique destinations and unparalleled service.

First-class, personalised service is just one of the hallmarks of the Empress. One can also expect idyllic itineraries, varying degrees of inclusivity in pricing, fine wines and gourmet cuisine. Like people, cruise ships have their own distinctive personalities -- and some will be more suited to an individual’s vacation style than others.

This is the ship for anyone desirous of booking a suite. If you do want a suite, book as soon as you can because they sell out fast. The perks make a suite worth considering.

The Empress rivals other luxury lines when it comes to the inclusiveness of its fares, spa options and design aesthetic. The first thing you notice is its open, airy feel and the care put into the design of every space onboard.

The ship is also notable for its many dining venues and beautiful interiors and intuitive spaces that are designed for the way people want to gather and unwind.

Many travellers looking for top-notch but friendly service are partial to Cordelia. The line’s all-inclusivity is also compelling: Cruise fares include interesting itineraries as well as entertainment and all meals. Food is one area where this cruise ship excels. The fare also includes open bars offering fine wines, beer and spirits throughout the ship (although there is an additional list of select vintage and spirits that do cost extra). Tipping is neither required nor expected onboard, making the experience stress-free.

The Empress has lovely, understated public spaces, including an expansive pool deck featuring comfortable lounge chairs, a large pool and dedicated pool stewards ready to cater to any needs that arise.

One can embrace the experience by staying in aesthetically designed rooms, meant to make one feel supremely comfortable. The evenings can be made more memorable by enjoying the party at the club or trying one’s luck in the casino. If you are looking for a perfect blend of lavish sailing experiences and soak up the atmosphere with various entertainment activities and music, The Empress is the place to be.

Explore the best of the ocean waters from the well-maintained cabins of this cruise, along with numerous other fun-filled activities.