Luxury cruise ship from Chennai is now a reality!

The intention of the department did not go in vain as the cruise from here saw veshti and saree clad Tamil speaking seemingly middle-class men and women of Tamilnadu ‘decorate’ the deck of the cruise anchored in Chennai Port on Saturday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by officials of the government, on Sunday flagged off the service, which is available in two-day, three-day and five-day packages at a price range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 96,000 per person.