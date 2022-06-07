I-T raids well known chain of diagnostic labs

CHENNAI: The investigators from the Income Tax department on Tuesday carried out searches at the premises of a popular chain of diagnostic labs in connection with the alleged tax evasion by the firm.

Sources said that the searches were carried across the State, including in Chennai in over 25 places, linked to the firm.

The regular operation of the chain's labs was affected as patients were not allowed inside the premises and the staffers were confined inside the labs.

The telephone and internet facilities of the labs too were reportedly cut off. The I-T sleuths reportedly seized several documents from different labs and further inquiry is on. After scrutinising the seized materials, a detailed picture of tax evasion by the firm may emerge, sources added.