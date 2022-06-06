Two more judges take charge as additional judges of Madras HC

CHENNAI: On Monday, two more judges had assumed charge as the new additional judges of the Madras High Court. Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari administered the oath of office to the new judges - Sunder Mohan and K Kumaresh Babu.

With the induction of these two judges, the strength of the Madras HC had increased to 58 against the chartered strength of 75.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram welcomed the new judges and office bearers of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and others felicitated the newly sworn-in judges.

Justice Sunder Mohan registered as a lawyer in 1991 and served as a junior to the advocate general R Shunmugasundaram in criminal cases. It is noted that he had appeared against former CM Jayalalithaa's TANSI land acquisition case. Justice Mohan also appeared in the former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and Mumbai bomb blast cases.

Justice Kumaresh Babu enrolled as an advocate in the year 1993. He served as a government advocate and additional advocate general in the past.