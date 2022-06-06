Poor patronage: Multi-level car parking projects dropped in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the multilevel car parking in T Nagar remaining a non-starter, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to drop other multilevel car parking projects, including one proposed in Nungambakkam, that were proposed in other parts of the city.

A Chennai Corporation source said that despite the new multilevel car parking was opened on Thirumalaipillai Road in T Nagar, motorists continue to park on the roads and streets. There is not much patronage for the facility.

Due to this, all the multilevel car parking projects across the city are dropped. "Earlier, a land parcel was identified in Uthamar Gandhi Road (Mahatma Gandhi Road) in Nungambakkam to construct the second parking facility. However, the land parcel is being used as shed for battery operated vehicles that are being used for conservancy works. We have decided to drop the Nungambakkam car parking project," an official said.

Apart from the Nungambakkam multi-level car parking project, the civic had proposed off-road parking facilities across the city by construction multi-level car parking based on an announcement made by AIADMK government. The project was proposed to be implemented at a cost of Rs. 2,000 crore under public-private partnership.

Based on the announcement, The civic body appointed a private consultant to identify suitable land parcels. The consultant identified around 40 locations for the parking projects.

"All the multilevel level car parking projects have been dropped. However, Broadway multi-model transportation hub that comprises a parking facility will be implemented as the project is taken up by the Chennai Metrorail Limited (CMRL)," the official added.

It may be noted that the civic body had plans to construct a multi-level car parking near Vadapalani Temple. This project will also be dropped.