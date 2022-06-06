Items in maternity kit based on WHO recommendations: Health Minister

CHENNAI: Responding to the allegations by the BJP state president K Annamalai on loss to the government over distribution of highly priced health mixes and iron supplements, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the allegations are baseless. The products given as part of the Amma maternity nutrition scheme are given upon recommendation of nutritionists of World Health Organisation and the products are of good quality, he clarified.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister inaugurated various medical facilities at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospitalon Monday and inaugurated the Student Forum at the college hospital.

He also inaugurated a patient information LED board installed at the entrance of the hospital. The digital information board will carry the details of the patients who are admitted and information related to the admission. The hospital also launched a separate 10-bed facility for the treatment of bedsores in patients. The facility offers modern medical and naturopathic treatment and will cater to patients suffering from bedsores caused by spinal cord injury and other ailments.

The Laser Treatment and Ophthalmology Center was also inaugurated at the facility on Monday. It is equipped with the latest medical equipment and will be brought to public use from now on. The state-of-the-art operating theater, equipped with Anesthesia work station was also inaugurated that has been constructed at a cost of Rs 16 lakh and LED OT light has also been installed at a cost of Rs 2 lakh.

Inaugurating the student forum, he said that medical students are advised to participate with greater enthusiasm in extracurricular activities including sports competitions and marathons to improve their physical fitness.