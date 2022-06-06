Indigenous tree planting along Adyar river intensified

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has planted around 37,000 tree saplings on the banks of the Adyar River from Thiru Vi Ka bridge and Kotturpuram bridge.

A civic body statement said that tree planting and fencing works are being carried out on the banks of Adyar River under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT). "Between Thiru Vi Ka bridge and Kotturpuram bridge, works are being carried out to plant 60,000 saplings. To date, as many as 36,820 saplings have been planted. Works are underway to plant the remaining saplings. Drip irrigation facility has been made to water the saplings," the statement added.

Besides, seemai karuvelam trees are being removed from the banks of the river at Rs. 2.58 crore. The trees will be replaced with herbal plants and local plant species.

Measures have been taken to plant 1,972 indigenous trees, 1,974 plants and 1,974 plants will be planted on 13,312 sqft of land along a bridge near the airport runway and the Nandambakkam bridge stretch, which is the right side of the Adyar river. The planting will be done at a cost of Rs. 1.17 crore. Also, 7,536 saplings will be planted on the left side at Rs. 1.41 crore. "Tenders will be finalized soon and plantations will start," Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said.