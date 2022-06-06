High Court denies bail relief to PUBG Madan

CHENNAI: In a setback to sensational YouTuber Madankumar Manickam aka PUBG Madan, the Madras High Court on Thursday rejected his bail plea stating that the accused could not be released on bail. The court observed that his act of live streaming obscene content on YouTube was unacceptable since minors and girls were also present during the conversation.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan made this observation while dismissing the petition of Madan. The petitioner prayed for a direction from the court to the state police to release him on bail.

“Even as the minors and girls were present during the online gaming site, the accused who live-streamed the game on his online page had used filthy languages and obscene verbal comments, ” the judge noted.

As the judge noted that he was not inclined to grant the bail, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that he is withdrawing the petition.

Madan’s counsel submitted that the Madras HC had already quashed the detention of the accused under the goondas act.

“The petitioner did not commit any crime. People who are above 18 only took part in his gaming site. Even as the trial has not been started yet in the trial court, he has been detained in the prison for 316 days, ” Madan’s counsel submitted.

Madan’s counsel also noted that two cars of his client, as well as his money to the tune of seven lakh rupees, were seized by the police.

However, the police objected to the submissions of Madan stating that the accused had collected a huge amount in the name of the Covid relief fund from his followers and cheated them.