Frequent, prolonged power cuts irk residents

CHENNAI: As the temperature in Chennai continues to soar despite Agni Natchathiram coming to an end recently, residents of several localities are irked by the frequent power cuts in their area. They claim that the power outage has been prevalent and despite complaints, no action has been taken.

Speaking to DT Next, M Kasimayan, lawyer and social activist, who is residing in Ayappakkam says that power cuts have become usual even during the nights.

“In a day, there are power cuts at least three to four times, each one spanning to almost an hour. And, at the night too, power cuts have become common. The supply goes off around 2 pm and is restored after 45 minutes,” said Kasimayan.

Kasimayan says though 45 minutes can seem like a short duration, considering the summer season, frequent power cuts have gradually become a cause of concern.

“I filed a complaint to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board’s WhatsApp number and made a few calls to the concerned TNEB office bearers in Ambattur limit. But all in vain,” added Kasimayan.

Meanwhile, residents of Raja Annamalai Puram in Mandaveli complain of the same issue. One of the residents told DT Next that after repeated calls to the TNEB office, they have managed to escape long power cuts.

“Until a few weeks ago, the power cuts would span for hours, for instance, if the power supply is cut off in the evening, it will be restored only in the morning. And the concern was recurring,” said a resident of Salaiyar Street in Mandaveli.

“Though the power cuts still occur, we have managed to escape prolonged power cuts due to repeated calls and complaints to the EB office. Nevertheless, we request the department to ensure complete supply owing summer,” added the resident.

In a similar instance of a power outage, residents of MTH Road in Villivakkam staged a sudden protest during night hours on June 2. “There was power cut from evening 6 pm in the area and was not restored till late night. We were forced to protest as the electricity department did not heed to the complaints,” said Vigneshwaran, a resident of MTH Road.

Officials did not respond despite multiple attempts.