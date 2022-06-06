EB unions to hold demo seeking wage revision talks

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Committee of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Employees Union would be holding a massive demonstration in front of the nine regional distribution offices in the state on Tuesday against the inordinate delay in holding the wage revision settlement negotiations.

A trade union leader of the JAC said that if the government did not respond to their demands, they would be forced to take up other forms of protest including taking out a rally in the city. “We will be holding a meeting of the trade unions on Wednesday and announce our next course of action,” the trade union leader said.

The trade unions have put up a five-point charter of demands including filling up 52,000 vacancies and scrapping re-deployment. The main demand of the union was the government’s indifference towards the electricity board workers whose wage settlement agreement expired way back on December 1, 2019. “A committee was formed to hold talks with the trade union representatives on the wage revision. The committee has not met so far,” the trade union leader said, adding that at the same time, the government has taken up wage settlement talks with the trade unions of the State Transport Undertakings which is also a loss-making public sector company.

The unions also wanted the Tangedco to scrap the board proceeding dated April 12, 2022, as it snatched the rights enjoyed by the workers, engineers and officers in 23 different heads citing the financial constraints.