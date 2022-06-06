Ban on sale of foreign, other states' fish at Kasimedu fishing port

CHENNAI: The sale of outlandish fish has been banned at the Kasimedu fishing port.

According to fishermen's associations, only those fish caught in the Kasimedu port area would be allowed in the Kasimedu market.

It has been reported on behalf of the fishermen's associations, that the import and sale of fish from outside the State and district affects the quality of the fish and that the ban is in force because of the sale of processed fish.

Also the associations warned, that traders selling offshore fish in violation of the ban will be banned and the fish will be confiscated.