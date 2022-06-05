Man suffers burns in car fire at Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old businessman from Anna Nagar, who was travelling in his SUV suffered burns from an accidental fire inside his vehicle on Sunday. The businessman, identified by the police as Ganesan, was driving in his SUV on Anna Nagar west Extn when he spotted black smoke emitting from the bonnet of the vehicle. Noticing smoke, he tried to get out, but due to the smart lock system he could not come out of the vehicle, police said. The passers-by who gathered at the spot tried to douse the fire. As the smoke spread further inside the vehicle, the door locks opened and Ganesan was taken out of the vehicle and rushed to KMC, police said.