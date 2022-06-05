Man dressed as police on extortion spree, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man from Cuddalore, who posed as policeman and extorted money from gullible public from southern suburban area has been nabbed by police.

The arrested was identified as C Sivaraman in Virudachalam, Cuddalore.

Based on a complaint, a special team formed by Tambaram deputy commissioner, nabbed the man.

"Based on the complaint that a person pretending to being a police constable extorted and robbed jewels from unsuspecting persons. The accussed Sivaraman has been arrested and properties of 25 soverigns of gold and a bike , totally worth of Rs.5.7 lakh has been recovered from him,”said a press note from Tambaram police commissionerate.

The accused is a habitual offender and is involved in 41 cases all over the Tamilnadu and Tambaram Commissionerate Police stations, added the note.