Keen to improve enrolment, Chennai Corpn rebrands schools

CHENNAI: In a bid to woo city parents to admit their children to schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the civic body has taken measures to brand the schools and designed a colourful logo.

The vibrant design depicts a child with a book. The logo has two colours - dark blue, which is the brand theme colour of the civic body and yellow that depicts a bright future and happiness, a Corporation document said. The logo’s caption reads, ‘Towards Excellence in Education and Holistic Development’. A civic body resolution also approved ‘The Chennai Schools’ as a common brand name for all schools run by the civic body.

The students’ strength in Chennai schools crossed one lakh during the previous academic year after a decade. In 2021-2022 schools had around 1.15 lakh students. During the 2020-2021 academic year, schools had less than 89,000 students. “As a part of upgrading Chennai schools, several initiatives have been taken under CITTIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) project. The intention is to increase the students’ strength,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has proposed a project to transform the schools at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore by attracting CSR funds. Implementation of montessori classes and early childhood education are also part of the project. As part of the project, school buildings are being renovated and artworks created inside the premises. As a part of the teachers’ development initiative, training sessions have already been conducted in 28 schools.