A walkathon to create awareness on ‘acceptance, respect, tolerance’

CHENNAI: The three-week student-initiated campaign ‘Yaadhum Manamae Yaavarum Kaelir’ (inaugurated on 12 May) by the Department of Public Relations, Stella Maris College, ended with a walkathon at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar, today.

It was inaugurated by actor and Mixed Martial Arts athlete, Santhtosh Prathap and S Nelson, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adyar. The campaign focused on spreading awareness on values such as acceptance, respect and tolerance (ART).

Speaking on this occasion, S Shrinidhi, HoD, said, “This campaign by the final year PR students, aimed at garnering the support of the public towards understanding the importance of acceptance, respect and tolerance. The walkathon proved to be an example of how the community came together to celebrate humanity.”

Theatre Akku staged a Tamil play Komaligal on Saturday on college campus and highlighted issues such as gender inequality and intersectional abuse as an outcome of stagnant cultural attitudes and practices like discrimination based on social and cultural backgrounds.