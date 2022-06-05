56 officers pass out of IAF Station Tambaram

CHENNAI: A total of 56 Officers from the three services, Armed Forces, Para Military Forces and Ugandan Air Force pass out from IAF Station, Tambaram, after successfully completing their 152nd Qualified Flying Instructors Course (QFIC) training.

They were awarded the coveted symbol of ‘Qualified Flying Instructor’ signifying their professional competence and acumen. Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Training Command, IAF, presided over the function. Group Captain Ratish Kumar, Commanding Officer, Flying Instructors’ School welcomed the Chief Guest and briefed on the course achievements.

The QFIC is a challenging curriculum of 22 weeks. It encompasses nine phases of flying training and over 200 hours of ground training. The training of 152nd QFIC commenced on January 4, 2022.

The prestigious Majithia Trophy for the officer standing first in Overall Order of Merit was awarded to Squadron Leader S Sareen.