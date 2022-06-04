Young couple found dead in Maduravoyal, suicide suspected

CHENNAI: A 22-year-man and his 20 year-old wife were found dead in their house in Maduravoyal on Friday. The two had commited suicide by hanging, the police said.

Police suspect that the two were finding it difficult to lead a married life. The two had hanged from a fan using two ends of same saree, police noted.

The deceased were identified as M Sakthivel and his wife Aarathi. The couple had recently moved to the house in Dhanalakshmi Nagar and Sakthivel is running a iron scrap shop in Gangai Amman Nagar. It was Sakthivel 's uncle who went to check the couple's house as Sakthivel failed to answer his calls on mobile phone on Friday.

After he saw the bodies , with the help of neighbours and police the bodies were taken to KMC for post-mortem examination.