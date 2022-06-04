Work order issued for PwD pathway in Marina at Rs 1.14 crore

CHENNAI: After several years of delay, the Greater Chennai Corporation has issued work order to construct permanent pathway on Marina sands for physically challenged persons

According to a civic body resolution, the work order has been issued to Arunachalaa Estates. "The pathway will be laid using treated wood. It will be 235 meters long and 3 meters wide, ” an official said.

The pathway will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.14 crore.

As the pathway will come close to the beach, the civic body has already availed clearance from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Authority two years ago. It can be recalled that the civic body had planned the disabled-friendly pathway at two spots, but the CRZ clearance has been availed for one structure only.

During the last week of December, the Chennai Corporation, along with persons with disabilities rights groups, laid a temporary pathway at the beach. The pathway was in use till the Pongal holidays.

When asked about other facilities to be made for persons with disabilities, the official said that wheelchairs and personnel will be deployed for assisting the visitors up to the tideline and back.