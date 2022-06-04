Test, track, treat, vaccinate and monitor: Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: After Union Health Ministry pointed out the increase in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu (with positivity rising from 0.4% to 0.8%, and Tamil Nadu accounting for 3.13% of total cases in the week ending May 27), Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has written to the district Collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner to take steps against the rise of COVID-19.
He said that the increase in cases is an indication of the possibility of a localised spread of infection. “Hence, there’s a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to the public health responses. While analysing district-wide situation, two districts — Chennai and Chengalpattu — have recorded an increase in weekly cases and positivity. It requires focused intervention at the Zone and street levels in corporation and the district levels,” stated Radhakrishnan in the letter.
There are isolated cases reported in 8 more districts in TN. “This points to the need that we have to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by this,” he added. Radhakrishnan emphasised on the need to follow the 5-fold strategy — Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination & Monitoring — of cluster cases.
Vaccination, adherence to mask and maintenance of social distancing, especially while taking food in a group during functions of any kind, is important
Genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites identified health facilities and local clusters of cases is essential. He stated that cultural functions in the institutions, family and other clusters have also been emerging. Vaccination, adherence to mask and maintenance of social distancing, especially while taking food in a group during functions of any kind, is important.
The health secretary urged health and local bodies to ensure effective cluster control by ensuring that isolation is strictly followed, saturation test for those exposed etc. However, he said that though hospitalisation has been very low it’s important to keep reviewing medical preparedness. “Ensure we have functional facilities such as beds, oxygen beds with functional flow meters and connectivity with the Oxygen supply sources, functional PSA generators and oxygen concentrators, ventilators and HFNC etc,” explained the Health Secretary.