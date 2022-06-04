Test, track, treat, vaccinate and monitor: Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: After Union Health Ministry pointed out the increase in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu (with positivity rising from 0.4% to 0.8%, and Tamil Nadu accounting for 3.13% of total cases in the week ending May 27), Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has written to the district Collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner to take steps against the rise of COVID-19.

He said that the increase in cases is an indication of the possibility of a localised spread of infection. “Hence, there’s a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to the public health responses. While analysing district-wide situation, two districts — Chennai and Chengalpattu — have recorded an increase in weekly cases and positivity. It requires focused intervention at the Zone and street levels in corporation and the district levels,” stated Radhakrishnan in the letter.

There are isolated cases reported in 8 more districts in TN. “This points to the need that we have to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by this,” he added. Radhakrishnan emphasised on the need to follow the 5-fold strategy — Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination & Monitoring — of cluster cases.