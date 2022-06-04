Social media alerts help traffic cops book 1,000 cases in 72 days

CHENNAI: More than 72 days after the Chennai traffic police started taking complaints and grievances via social media platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp and GCTP app, tcops have booked over 1,000 cases to traffic violations, rash driving, abandoned vehicles, traffic congestion, individual erratic behaviour, people riding two-wheelers without helmets, driving on the wrong side of the road, riding triples on two-wheelers, vehicles parked on public space and other issues.

From March 20 to June 3, the Twitter handle of Chennai Traffic Police received 444 complaints of which action was taken in 429 complaints.

On messages received through WhatsApp, the police have taken action on 491 complaints of the 511 messages received. Through the GCTP mobile application, police received 104 complaints and 103 were disposed of.