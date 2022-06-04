‘Non-stop’, the HEART of all problems

CHENNAI: All the glitz and glamour of the world of DJs, singers and other performing artistes comes at a huge cost – their health. While cardiac arrest can be sudden and fatal, it’s a preventable issue if artistes are allowed to do something as simple as… take a break!

The sudden death of singer KK recently, and Puneet Rajkumar and Siddharth Shukla this year, due to cardiac arrest has highlighted the importance of identifying symptoms that can later lead to cardiac arrest.

City-based singers and DJs say that their health takes a back seat as they constantly travel for shows and have a very irregular lifestyle that leads to the increased risk of such health issues.