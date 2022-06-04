No entry? Purasawalkam residents install check posts on streets

CHENNAI: At a time when the government authorities, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, evicting economically weaker people from the city naming the practice as eviction drive, several high handed residents in posh localities illegally own public streets by installing gates and check posts to prevent others from using the streets.

When DT Next visited Purasawalkam, it was noticed that two streets, namely Gandhi Avenue and EVR Periyar Second Lane, having check posts manned by security guards. "As the streets lead to a dead end, there is no reason for outsiders to enter. If anyone wants to visit one of the residents of the streets, he should first seek my permission. No one will be allowed to enter the street unnecessarily, " one of the security guards said.

During the DT Next's visit, a Chennai Corporation BOV (battery operated vehicle) was collecting garbage and civic workers seen cleaning the street. A conservancy supervisor, who was supervising the garbage removal works clarified that the street was laid by the Chennai Corporation and avenue trees are also planted by the civic body.

Unaware about the high handedness of the residents, he said that the residents have installed the check posts for security purpose.

When contacted the civic body headquarters, sources confirmed that no such permission have been issued to any residents' welfare association to install check post and impose restrictions on others.

"Why should motorists enter a dead-end street? If they have check posts for their safety, there is no reason for intervening, " an official said without considering what would happen if residents in other 39,000 streets in the city install check posts and restrict others.

When asked whether action would be taken against such practices, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner did not responded.