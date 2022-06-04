Customs seize 9kg gold bars at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Acting on specific information, Chennai Air Customs Officers recovered 60 gold bars of foreign marking and one gold ingot weighing 9.02 Kgs valued at Rs. 4.21 crore from the lavatory of IndiGo airlines flight which arrived from Dubai.

Further, the officials also recovered gold from the toilet and dustbin of the Arrival hall of Chennai International Airport.

The recovered gold bars and ingots were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Customs officials are browsing the CCTV footage in the airport and flight to nab the people behind the smuggling.

Sources said that a group of people might have smuggled the gold from Dubai and would have dropped them in different places for fear of getting caught at the last minute.

Further investigations are in progress.