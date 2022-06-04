Cong MP Karti asks Stalin to construct modern Secretariat, Assembly

CHENNAI: The call for constructing a new Secretariat has started echoing outside the ramparts of Fort St George now. Congress MP from Sivagangai Karti P Chidambaram on Saturday made a fresh appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin to construct a modern Secretariat and Assembly in the State.
Taking to Twitter to voice his concern, Karti tweeted, “After visiting Fort St George frequently over the last week, I am convinced that TN deserves a modern secretariat and Assembly. I appeal to @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin to take steps to build a new Secretariat in Chennai along with a satellite assembly in Trichy for alternative sessions.” Karti who has been visiting the State Secretariat since last week in connection with nomination of his father P Chidambaram to the upper house of the Parliament from Tamil Nadu, on Friday collected the election certificate from the Assembly Secretary on behalf of his father at the Secretariat.
The Sivagangai MP who is mired in the Chinese Visa scam case of late has also suggested that the Cabinet meetings could be held away from the state headquarters to help those in power get close to the people.
“I also urge the @CMOTamilnadu to hold full Cabinet meetings outside Chennai. This will bring the top echelons of government closer to the people, ” Karti posted on his official Twitter handle Saturday afternoon. He is only the latest in the state political ranks to raise the space constraint issue and suggest a new Secretariat in the state. In the last session of the State Assembly, several MLAs of the ruling alliance led by the DMK drew the CM’s attention in the House to lack of space in the secretariat and pressed for either constructing a new Assembly.
Secretariat or shifting it to Omandurar government estate where the multi-specialty hospital functions.