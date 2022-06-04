Cong MP Karti asks Stalin to construct modern Secretariat, Assembly

The Sivagangai MP who is mired in the Chinese Visa scam case of late has also suggested that the Cabinet meetings could be held away from the state headquarters to help those in power get close to the people.

“I also urge the @CMOTamilnadu to hold full Cabinet meetings outside Chennai. This will bring the top echelons of government closer to the people, ” Karti posted on his official Twitter handle Saturday afternoon. He is only the latest in the state political ranks to raise the space constraint issue and suggest a new Secretariat in the state. In the last session of the State Assembly, several MLAs of the ruling alliance led by the DMK drew the CM’s attention in the House to lack of space in the secretariat and pressed for either constructing a new Assembly.

Secretariat or shifting it to Omandurar government estate where the multi-specialty hospital functions.