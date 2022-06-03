Woman, hubby try to cover up murder in Sholavaram, arrested

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his sister and her husband near Sholavaram on Thursday night. Police noted that the family tried to cover up the incident and was preparing for the funeral, when police stepped in and arrested the two for the murder.

Police identified the deceased as S Boopalan, a daily wage labourer who was staying with his elder sister's family on Ambedkar Street in Sholavaram. His sister R Dhanalakshmi, (41), is a home maker while her husband T Ravi, (45), is working in a private firm.

Boopalan, unmarried, was addicted to alcohol and fought with his sister demanding money to buy alcohol.

On Thursday night, an argument broke out and in the melee, Dhanalakshmi and Ravi hit Boopalan with a large pestle, police noted.

In the morning, the couple found Boopalan dead and started preparing for funeral without informing the police.

The two reportedly told relatives that Boopalan died of excessive alcohol drinking. But the police came to know about it and rushed to the scene. Seeing injuries on the body, police stopped the funeral. During the enquiry Dhanalakhmi and husband confessed the crime.