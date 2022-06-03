Four held for abduction of youngster over missing Rs 20 lakh

CHENNAI: Police arrested four persons in connection with the abduction of a 20-year-old youth from Peravallur, working in an eye hospital as an insurance agent, after the victim managed to scream for help in Ambattur, on Thursday.

Police said the abduction was a result of an incident of ‘missing Rs 20 lakh of one Sivakumar, who believed that his nephew, Prasanth, the man abducted, was behind it.

Police said that Prasanth is the son of Sivakumar’s wife's sister. Sivakumar had kept Rs 50 lakh in Prasanth’s house a few months back and recently when he checked he found that Rs 20 lakh was missing from it. When enquired, Prasanth claimed that he has nothing to do with missing money. But, Sivakumar, who believed that Prasanth had taken the money, arranged a gang to abduct him to get back the amount.

However, the kidnap operation went haywire after police stepped into the rescue of Prasanth who screamed for help as he was being taken in a bike.

Ambattur police who rounded up the four handed them over to Peravallur police for further enquiry and the police are now looking for Sivakumar and his wife in connection with the abduction. The arrested were identified as Vignesh, (24), from MMDA Colony, Vasanth, (27) of Ambattur, Aditya, (19) of Thanajvur and Mohammed Anas, (25) from Periyakulam.