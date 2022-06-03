Cops recover blank papers, ink used to print counterfeit notes

CHENNAI: Police recovered blank papers and inks that were used to print fake currencies from an unclaimed suitcase in OMR on Thursday night.

Rajesh (30), an autorickshaw driver from Kannagi Nagar, noticed a suitcase was unclaimed for a long time near Raji Nagar Signal in OMR and informed the police. Cops who came to the spot lifted the suitcase and found it was heavy.

They later informed the bomb squad, which arrived from Tambaram, and confirmed that there was no explosive. When the police opened the suitcase, they found a locker inside it.

When they broke open the locker, it contained 35 blank white papers, which are used for printing fake currencies. The suitcase also contained 3 ink bottles.

Later, the Tambaram police commissionerate formed a special team to identify the person who dropped the suitcase on the road with the help of CCTV.