When a cop flexes linguistic muscles

CHENNAI: The speech delivered by a senior officer at the farewell function organised in the city for DGP M Ravi is going viral within police circles, thanks to his attempt at flexing his linguistic muscles in an attempt to eulogise the senior.

“Nallavarku nallavan, Thiru M Ravi, kuttavalikalkko ivar Yama Ravi (he is a good man for good people, but Yama for criminals); Ravikku maruper Sooryan, nam Ravikku maruper Vaseegaran (Ravi also means Surya, while our Ravi is called Vaseegaran – meaning charming and attractive); Udalile valimai, ullathille thinmai (body and mind filled with strength) nenjile thanmai, Vaakile inimai (with a heart that is good, and words that are sweet), paarvekko ilamai, anugumurayil elimai (youthful looks and easy to approach)…” thus went the vote of thanks delivered by K Shankar, ADGP (Admin).

While the serving and retired officers both on and off the stage were seen looking at each other during this speech, what triggered a chuckle among them was when Shankar described Ravi as Vaseegaran. Many of them were seen nodding their heads in agreement.

Some of the attendees were left wondering if the ADGP was inspired to pen a note that is filled with alliterations in Tamil after binge watching Assembly proceedings where such speeches are often delivered by MLAs who want to praise their leaders.

— VP Raghu, Chennai