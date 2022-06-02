Ripon Building gets dynamic lighting system: View pics

CHENNAI: The heritage Ripon Building will be illuminated every day as Chief Minister MK Stalin switched on the dynamic lighting system, on Thursday.

As per Chennai Corporation data, the dynamic lighting system has been installed at a cost of Rs. 1.81 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0.

"Lighting up of Ripon building with vibrant colours will enhance the aesthetic look of the building and also become a centre of attraction. It will also enhance the Ripon building’s identity as a notable landmark in India. This will also strengthen Chennai’s place on the world’s tourism map," the civic body said.