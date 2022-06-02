Ripon Building gets dynamic lighting system: View pics

CHENNAI: The heritage Ripon Building will be illuminated every day as Chief Minister MK Stalin switched on the dynamic lighting system, on Thursday.
As per Chennai Corporation data, the dynamic lighting system has been installed at a cost of Rs. 1.81 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0.
"Lighting up of Ripon building with vibrant colours will enhance the aesthetic look of the building and also become a centre of attraction. It will also enhance the Ripon building’s identity as a notable landmark in India. This will also strengthen Chennai’s place on the world’s tourism map," the civic body said.
However, the dynamic lighting system would consume 25 units per hour. If this is lit up for an hour, the current consumption charge would be about Rs 200. It is proposed to keep the Ripon building light with the RGB Dynamic lighting system for 4 hours daily. The average current consumption charge would be about Rs. 800 per day.
On the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day, the building will be illuminated with the tri colour. The heritage building will be lit up with different colours in accordance with the significance of the event, such as pink for World Breast Cancer awareness day, blue and yellow for World Down Syndrome Day, orange for World Multiple Sclerosis Day, blue for World Autism Day and green for World Glaucoma Day.
Further, on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month, urban local bodies observe mass cleaning day in Tamil Nadu. "It is also the aim of the Government to increase the green cover of the city. To signify the importance of cleanliness and planting trees, Ripon Building will be lighted up on these days with shades of white that represent cleanliness and green that represents greenery," the civic body added.
On regular days, dynamic lighting will be given for a short duration, and static lighting will be given for most of the time. On Sundays and holidays, dynamic lighting duration will be longer for the entertainment of citizens.