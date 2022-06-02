No right turn from OMR to Adyar at Madhya Kailash junction

CHENNAI: From Saturday onwards, vehicles will not be allowed take right turn from OMR to Adyar at Madhya Kailash junction, said the city traffic police. As it was done in the past, vehicles coming from OMR and intending to proceed towards Adyar will be diverted at OMR service road (behind Madhya Kailash Temple). These vehicles will take the route via Sardar Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam flyover service road, and take U-turn beneath the Gandhi Mandapam bridge, again Sardar Patel Road and CPT Junction to reach their destination. Or these vehicles also can take right turn at Indira Nagar signal and reach LB Road Junction via Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue (Water Tank Road), to reach their destination from Saturday.