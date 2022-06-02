Lorry crew drive over mamool demanding gang; 2 dead

CHENNAI: Two lorry drivers, allegedly being harassed by a gang of three drunk men in Red Hills, drove a truck in reverse over them killing two on the spot on Thursday night.

Police said the trio had demanded money from the lorry crew and later damaged the headlight of the truck which led to the incident.

Police identified the deceased as Kumaran, (36), and Kamala Kannan, (35) from Red Hills while Naveen, (26), the third man, was injured and admitted to a hospital.

The trio were boozing since 3 pm at a private truck parking space in Vadaperumbakkam near Red Hills.

The accused were identified as Kanhaiya Lal Singh (35), and Krish Kumar, (26) from Uttar Pradesh.

"At around 7.30 pm, drivers reached the spot in a truck. The trio noticed that Kanhaiya Singh was counting cash and demanded to part with it. While Singh denied and confronted, the trio damaged the headlight of the truck," police noted.

The trio had an argument with Kanhaiya and Krish and were allegedly beaten. Meanwhile, Kanhaiya at around 8.30 pm, tried taking the truck from the spot, when the trio were boozing behind the truck.

"Kumaran had said that they cannot leave without paying them. After pleading for a while Kanhaiya reversed the truck and ran over the trio," said a senior police officer.

While Kumaran died on the spot, Kamala Kannan died at the hospital without responding. Police said Naveen is critically injured and admitted in the Stanley Government hospital. The Red Hills police registered a case under Section 304 (a) IPC (Causing death due to negligence). Kanhaiya Singh and Krish Kumar who initially escaped from the spot were later arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The incident led to the relatives of the deceased reaching the area and damaging parked trucks by pelting stones.