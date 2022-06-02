City

Bike thief’s bid to break into Stalin’s convoy lands him in jail

The two-wheeler on which he was travelling was also confiscated. Later, during questioning the youth confessed that he was riding a stolen vehicle and tried speed up to escape from the police. He was been arrested.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old two-wheeler thief, who tried to break into the convoy of the Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday near Nappier’s bridge, when the CM was on his way to home from the state Secretariat. Police nabbed the man identified as Ajithkumar of Choolaipallam, MGR Nagar.

According to sources, the youth refused to stop when police, engaged in readying the free road for the Chief Minister, and tried to speed away. As his two-wheeler had no number, the police became alert and stopped him at the next point.

theft
Chief Minister MK Stalin
bike thief
AjithKumar
Stalin’s convoy

