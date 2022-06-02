Accidental fall from terrace in different places, 2 men die

CHENNAI: Two men died from accidentally falling from the terrace of their houses in separate incidents at Choolaimedu and Royapettah. At Choolaimedu, Suresh (40), a mechanic residing in Veerapandi Nagar, allegedly fell from the fourth floor terrace. He was drunk. Suresh was living with his wife and kids. HE went to the terrace to relax and go to sleep but accidently fell off on Tuesday night. His body was found by neighbours on Wednesday morning. Police were informed about the incident. His body was later shifted to the KMC for autopsy. In the second incident in Royapettah, a 41-year-old man, identified as Pandiarajan, reportedly fell from the terrace of his house while speaking on the mobile phone on Tuesday night. His body was shifted to Royapettah GH for autopsy.