Abandoned bag creates flutter on OMR

They checked the bag and found that it did not contain any explosive as feared. Instead, all it had was a safe-chest like box and a pack of cotton.
Abandoned bag creates flutter on OMR
CHENNAI: An abandoned bag found on the service road of Old Mahabalipuram Road on Thursday evening created a flutter in Thoraipakkam. The people who spotted the bag alerted the police. Following that, a team from the bomb detection and disposal squad came to the spot with sniffer dog. They checked the bag and found that it did not contain any explosive as feared. Instead, all it had was a safe-chest like box and a pack of cotton. A large number of police vehicles and safari suit-clad personnel swarming the spot created a flutter in the neighbourhood. The officials then pacified the people assuring them that there was nothing to worry. They then took the bag with its contents away from the spot.

