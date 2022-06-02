16 sovereigns looted from cop’s house

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 16-sovereign gold ornaments from the house of a woman police constable in Tambaram on Thursday.

Anushiya of Pathuvanchery in Selaiyur, working as a police constable in the Tambaram all-women police station and is in the data entry department, had gone to Tindivanam with her family on Monday to attend a function. On Thursday the neighbours found the main door of her house broken open and informed Anushiya over the phone.

Soon she returned home and found 16 sovereigns of gold ornaments, kept inside the locker, looted by the intruders along with Rs 5,000 and a few silver articles. The Selaiyur police registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV.