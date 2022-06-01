SRM VEC honours Tamil on College Day

CHENNAI: Honoring one of the oldest surviving languages and one of the world’s seven classical languages, Tamil and the prestigious culture rooted in the language, SRM Valliammai Engineering College celebrated their College Day and the Kaanavea Vanthen -2022, a first-of-its-kind event, in grand manner.

Centered around the theme of Tamil art forms and culture, the ardent group of students and staff from SRM Valliammai Engineering College and Paarivendhar Students Tamil Association jointly organised the event as a tribute to this ancient language.

In line with this, exemplary orator, writer and scholar in Tamil, and the host of the popular TV show ‘Indha naal iniya naal’ Kalaimamani Suki Sivam graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and distributed prizes to all the winners.

Dr M Murugan, Vice Principal, delivered the welcome address. Dr B. Chidhambararajan, Principal, SRM Valliammai Engineering College, presented the Annual Report.

Dr Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM Group, presented the presidential address. R Harini, Correspondent, SRM VEC felicitated all the winners, Chief guests and participants. Dr S Ramachandran, Deputy Director Admin, SRM Group, Dr Antony Ashok, Director, Hotel Management and Dr H Krishnan, Professor & Head of Physics Department were the other dignitaries present on the dais.

Students from various departments showed their expertise in the art forms of songs, dance, music, mime, yoga, silambam and skit. The Tamil drama played by Sankarbabu and team was the highlight.